IKBN Miri student denies being bullied, says it was just birthday prank - Police

KUCHING: A student from the National Youth Skills Institute (IKBN) in Miri has denied being bullied after a viral social media video appeared to show him as a victim.

Miri Police chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah said the student, accompanied by his parents, came to the police station to clarify that the incident was merely a prank by his friends in conjunction with his birthday celebration on Sept 19, without any element of coercion or abuse.

“Police have summoned the institute’s officer, the parents, as well as all the students aged between 18 and 24 years, to have their statements taken to complete the investigation and classify the case as no further action.

“Police will continue to monitor developments in this case and will not compromise, taking stern action should new reports or evidence emerge showing elements of criminal bullying,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Farhan said IKBN Miri has also confirmed that the incident took place within the campus grounds, and the institute has notified that it will take strict action against all students involved.

He advised the public not to share the recording or make speculations that could cause public concern, but instead channel relevant information directly to the police for appropriate action.