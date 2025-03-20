IKEA plans physical store in Sarawak

KUCHING: IKEA, the Swedish home furnishings retailer, plans to open a physical store in Sarawak as part of its effort to expand its presence in Malaysia.

IKEA Malaysia country retail director, Malcolm Pruys said as a first step, IKEA has launched an e-commerce platform on Feb 4 specifically for customers in Sabah and Sarawak to make its products more accessible across the country.

“This dedicated online store aligns with our commitment to finding new ways for customers to interact with our brand.

“We are addressing key accessibility and cost pain points previously experienced by customers in the region, making shopping for their IKEA products now easier and more convenient,” he said during the Media Tour and Briefing at the IKEA Fulfillment Centre, Demak Laut Industrial Park here today.

Pruys said that as inflation moderates, IKEA believes that now is the time for retailers to invest in pricing rather than profit.

“IKEA understands that people are generally more mindful when it comes to spending on home furnishings.

“With the dedicated e-commerce platform, IKEA is ensuring that its customers in Malaysia can enjoy these affordable prices,” he said, adding that Sarawak’s strong commitment to environmental sustainability matches IKEA’s efforts to make a positive impact on people, society and the planet.