Immigration raids expose passport forgery syndicates in Klang Valley

KUALA LUMPUR: The Immigration Department busted two document forging syndicates in two separate raids here on Thursday.

Its director-general, Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said three Bangladeshi men, 40 to 50, were arrested and seized 130 Bangladesh passports, three Indonesian passports and three mobile phones in the first raid that was conducted at 12.05 pm against an office in Jalan Pudu here.

“The syndicate was believed to be offering temporary work pass renewals to foreigners at a price of RM2,500 to RM6,000 per renewal.

“The syndicate was operating for a year and checks found the three men had valid construction work permits,” he said in a statement today.

In the second raid at 7.09 pm around Ampang Baru, two Pakistani men and a Myanmar man, 33 to 44, were arrested and five passports - one each from Pakistan, Vietnam, Myanmar, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka - were seized, along with 24 forged Malaysia Pass stickers and five mobile phones.

Checks revealed that one Pakistani man had a cleaning sector pass, while the other had overstayed, and the Myanmar man had a United Nations High Commission for Refugees card.

All the suspects have been taken to the Putrajaya Immigration Office for further action, and a notice has been issued to a Bangladeshi man to show up to facilitate investigations.

