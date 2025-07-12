Anwar meets BN MPs to clarify tax, fuel subsidy and judiciary issues

KUALA NERUS: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said his meeting with Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs last night was to clarify several current issues.

He said among the matters explained were regarding taxation, rumours surrounding RON95 petrol subsidies, and issues related to the judiciary.

“Well, on Monday, I decided to meet with PH (Pakatan Harapan MPs), that’s routine for PH. Then Datuk Seri Zahid (Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) suggested I meet with BN MPs as well. So I said alright, and we met last night.

“BN MPs understood and gave their full cooperation on these matters, and I will provide further clarification to them moving forward,” he said when met by reporters after holding a meeting with the PKR State Leadership Councils of Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan here today.

Last night, the Prime Minister was reported to have met with BN MPs at his official residence, Seri Perdana, in Putrajaya.

Meanwhile, Anwar, who is also PKR president, said today’s leadership council meeting also discussed current issues, including the government’s actions in tackling corruption.

“I explained how our actions against major corruption cases have led certain groups to unite in attacking us. That is the key point. For them, corruption is no longer seen as something big or serious. But for us, it still is because it involves governance,” he said.

Anwar added that he also explained the process of selecting the Chief Justice, reiterating that all parties should respect the appointment process as it was governed by the Federal Constitution. - Bernama