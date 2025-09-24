Immigration raids in Puchong and KL nab 28 foreigners for extra services

PUTRAJAYA: The Immigration Department of Malaysia has detained 28 foreigners during enforcement operations at several massage parlours in Puchong, Selangor, and Kuala Lumpur.

Immigration director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban stated that the individuals were arrested on suspicion of offering ‘extra services’ to customers.

Those arrested, aged between 21 and 35, comprised 12 Indonesian women, five Myanmar women, one Chinese man, three Chinese women, four Vietnamese women, two Thai women and one Indian man.

Authorities conducted checks on 42 individuals, which included 29 foreign women, two foreign men, and 11 Malaysian citizens.

“All detainees are being held at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Immigration Depot,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that the offences detected during the operation included overstaying and not possessing valid travel documents.

The case is being investigated under Sections 55E, 6(1)(c), and 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 as well as Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963.

Zakaria also confirmed that seven summonses were issued to customers at the scene under Form 29 as witnesses.

He revealed that the establishments operated as spas and reflexology centres during the day, using formal names and decor.

These same premises allegedly engaged in immoral activities at night according to the director-general.

“Promotions were carried out through business cards, social media, and messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram, offering packages that included bathing with customers and sexual services at rates between RM200 and RM350,“ he said.

The premises also offered private rooms and special spaces, with estimated monthly profits reaching RM300,000.

“JIM will not compromise with foreigners who live illegally, misuse passes or overstay,“ Zakaria warned.

He concluded by stating that stern action will be taken against those who employ and shelter illegal immigrants. – Bernama