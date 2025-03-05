KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Immigration Department rescued 10 underage foreign girls believed to be victims of sexual exploitation during a raid on a spa and massage centre in Johor Bahru yesterday.

Director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said preliminary investigations, guided by the National Guideline on Human Trafficking Indicators, found that the victims, six from Vietnam and four from Indonesia, were deceived with false job offers, denied wages, had their movements restricted and their passports withheld.

All 10 victims have been placed in a shelter while investigations are carried out under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (ATIPSOM) Act 2007 [Act 670].

Checks on the premises led to the arrest of 37 Vietnamese women and 16 Indonesian women, aged between 18 and 40, on suspicion of prostitution.

“Initial findings revealed that prostitution services were offered to select clients through WeChat and WhatsApp, with rates from RM200 to RM300 per hour,” Zakaria said in a statement today.

He added that 11 men from Indonesia, Vietnam, and Bangladesh, working as cleaners, were also arrested, along with seven local men suspected of being the owners of the premises and ‘captains’ or handlers of the foreign women.

A total of RM128,464 in cash, believed to be proceeds from the illicit activities, was also seized.

“At the time of the 3.15 pm raid, several women were found attending to customers, including locals and foreign tourists, while others were hiding in a concealed room to evade detection,” he said.

Zakaria added that the detained foreign nationals were taken to Immigration detention centres for further investigation under the Immigration Act 1959/63, Passport Act 1966, and Immigration Regulations 1963.

Meanwhile, the local suspects identified as ‘captains’ are being investigated under Section 12 of the ATIPSOM Act 2007, Section 12(1)(f) of the Passport Act 1966, and Section 55B of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

The operation was carried out following public complaints and intelligence gathered by the ATIPSOM and Anti-Money Laundering Prevention Unit of the Immigration Department headquarters in Putrajaya.

It involved 58 officers from the Enforcement Division, Intelligence and Special Operations Division, as well as officers from Negeri Sembilan and Johor.