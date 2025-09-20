Immigration set to roll out MyNIISe QR Code trial at two entry points from Sept 22

PUTRAJAYA: The National Integrated Immigration System (NIISe) will begin trial operations on September 22 with the use of QR codes for immigration checks at two key entry points.

Travellers must download the MyNIISe mobile app, generate individual or group QR codes, and scan them at designated lanes during checks.

The app is available on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei AppGallery.

The Home Ministry said more than 10,000 downloads of the app had been recorded as of September 19, reflecting encouraging early uptake.

User feedback can be submitted via email during the trial.

Following the car lane phase, the QR code system will be extended to motorcycle and pedestrian/bus passenger lanes next month.