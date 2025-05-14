Imported white rice price at RM2,600/tonne from tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA: The price of imported white rice (BPI) at all Padiberas Nasional Bhd (BERNAS) warehouses in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak will be adjusted to RM2,600 per tonne starting tomorrow (May 15), announced Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

He said this marks the second price adjustment following a reduction on Dec 1, 2024, from RM3,000 to RM2,800 per tonne.

“This adjustment is the result of engagement sessions with BERNAS, taking into account various current factors, including global market developments and the need to ensure the continuity of the country’s food supply chain.

“This step clearly reflects the ongoing commitment of the MADANI Government, which is grounded in the principles of care and the well-being of the people, to ensure that the nation’s staple food remains affordable, easily accessible, and sufficiently available,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad also informed that the Federal Government’s BPI subsidy programme for the states of Sabah and Sarawak will continue as usual.

He added that this success was also the result of BERNAS’ strategic approach in diversifying its rice supply sources from various countries such as Vietnam, Thailand and Myanmar, thereby reducing dependency on a single market.

“The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security will continue to monitor market developments and ensure that policies remain centred on the interests of the people and national food security,” he said.