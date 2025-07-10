IMT-GT boosts regional integration amid global challenges

KUALA LUMPUR: Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand are reinforcing their commitment to the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT) as a strategy to navigate global uncertainties and enhance regional stability.

The initiative aims to foster political, economic, and trade cooperation amid ongoing geopolitical volatility.

Thailand’s Director-General of the Department of Information at the Foreign Ministry, Nikorndej Balankura, highlighted the importance of sub-regional integration during the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM).

He noted that global economic challenges and the pandemic have slowed progress but stressed the continued push for resilience.

“Global economic uncertainties and the pandemic have hampered the growth and the pace of the IMT-GT advancement, so it has been slowed down a bit.

However, the IMT-GT continues to pursue sub-regional integration as a strategy to mitigate negative impacts of global risk,” he told Bernama.

Connectivity remains a major hurdle, with cross-border infrastructure projects like roads, railways, and legal harmonisation still in focus.

The IMT-GT Implementation Blueprint 2022–2026 prioritises digital trade, data-sharing frameworks, and cross-border digital payments to boost economic corridors.

“Digital connectivity is a newer focus, and addressing physical, legal, and digital connectivity would greatly boost investment, trade, and people-to-people ties, including data flow,” Nikorndej added.

On Malaysia-Thailand relations, he emphasised transforming border areas into zones of peace and prosperity.

Key projects include road links between Songkhla (Thailand) and Kedah (Malaysia) and a second bridge connecting Narathiwat (Thailand) and Kelantan (Malaysia). These efforts aim to expand market access, particularly to China.

Malaysia is also exploring the revival of the Sungai Kolok-Rantau Panjang rail link, which could connect to the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL).

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah confirmed openness to discussions on reopening the 18.7-km railway track, inactive since 1982 for passengers and 2006 for freight.

The 16th IMT-GT Summit in May underscored the framework’s role in enhancing connectivity and sustainable growth.

The 58th AMM, held under Malaysia’s 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship, focuses on inclusivity and sustainability, featuring 24 ministerial-level sessions. - Bernama