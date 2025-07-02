India backs Malaysia’s ASEAN vision, strengthens Myanmar ties

KUALA LUMPUR: India has pledged strong backing for Malaysia’s role as ASEAN Chair this year, endorsing its emphasis on regional stability and growth.

High Commissioner of India to Malaysia, B.N. Reddy, affirmed the alignment with Malaysia’s ASEAN priorities during an interview with Bernama TV.

Reddy stated, “India is keen to align with the core themes of Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship - ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’, as well as ASEAN Centrality.”

He further stressed India’s interest in boosting connectivity with ASEAN via Myanmar, adding, “We would like to see a prosperous and stable Myanmar, which is where our alignment comes with ASEAN.”

The diplomat noted that ASEAN-India relations have progressed to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

India’s delegation will participate in the upcoming ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) in Kuala Lumpur with a constructive approach. Pabitra Margherita, India’s Minister of State for External Affairs, is set to attend, outlining India’s regional agenda ahead of the ASEAN-India Summit in October.

On bilateral relations, Reddy highlighted Malaysia’s growing global influence and regional responsibilities.

He pointed to the deep cultural and economic links, with Malaysia home to the largest Indian diaspora outside the U.S., exceeding two million people.

“A partner country like Malaysia is very significant for us. We call Malaysia part of our extended neighbourhood,” he said.