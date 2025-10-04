Indian national charged with murdering countryman

KUALA LUMPUR: An Indian national was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of his countryman.

K Abhuhanifa, 52, nodded when the charge was read out to him in Tamil before Magistrate Aina Azahra Tun Arifin, but no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The man was charged with Muthithian Kamalanathan Thuronan, who is now deceased, with murdering a homeless man, whose full name is not yet known, in front of a restaurant in Masjid India, Dang Wangi here, at 5.14 pm last April 1.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the death penalty, if convicted.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Hench Goh, while the accused was unrepresented.

The court set June 13 for mention of the case for the autopsy report and confirmation of the victim’s identity.