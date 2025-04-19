SEPANG: The Ministry of Education’s (MOE) initiative to implement the wearing of the Jalur Gemilang badge on students’ uniforms in stages starting this Monday (April 21) is a good early approach to nation-building in fostering values, identity and a spirit of patriotism among the people.

Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) senior vice-chairman Datuk Seri Ayub Yaakob said the effort should be started from the early stages of education by emphasising an understanding of the Federal Constitution, respect for the Jalur Gemilang (national flag) and appreciation of the Rukun Negara.

“Education about the nation should be conveyed without the interference of political elements or 3R issues (race, religion and the royal institution), which are often associated with adult debates.

“We must not bring adult issues into the world of schoolchildren. What is important is to educate the young to understand what the Constitution is, their responsibilities as citizens and why we need to love our country,“ he said.

He told the media this after a send-off ceremony for police station chiefs, going on a study tour of Shanghai from April 19-26, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 2 today.

Ayub said that early exposure can help prevent incidents of failure to recognise the details of the Jalur Gemilang carefully, leading to one of the components of the flag being overlooked.

“Love for the country is not just something to display outwardly (overtly) - it must be nurtured in the heart. Songs, symbols, flags - these are all tools to educate. But the most important aspect is the spirit and philosophy behind them, which is a love for the nation,“ he said.

He also reiterated that the principles of Rukun Negara should not be forgotten and must always be practised in the daily lives of Malaysians, whether in school, university or within the community.

Additionally, Ayub suggested that all university students be provided with a copy of the Federal Constitution as a reference throughout their studies to understand their roles and rights as citizens.

“When we know our rights, we will know our responsibilities. We will not be easily influenced or look down on our own country just because we do not know the true values ​​contained in the Constitution,“ he said.

At the KLIA event, MCPF gathered nine excellent police station chiefs selected nationwide to embark on the study tour of Shanghai.

It is to provide exposure to the selected police chiefs in conjunction with the 2024 MCPF Outstanding Police Station Visit Programme when touring Shanghai, a metropolis and financial capital of China.

The visit is led by the director of the 2024 Outstanding Police Station Visit Programme, Datuk Kamarudin Md Ali and also joined by Bukit Aman Management director Datuk Abdul Aziz Abdul Majid.

The programme includes visits to Shanghai’s urban and rural police stations located in West Nanjing and Zhou Pu.

The delegation will visit the Shanghai Public Security Police Museum, Law Enforcement and Case Management Centre of Putuo Branch and Shanghai Police College.

Established 31 years ago, MCPF is a non-profit non-governmental organisation (NGO) committed to raising public awareness on crime prevention to create a safer environment and a more peaceful society.

MCPF is part of the Asia Crime Prevention Foundation headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.