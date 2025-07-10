Indonesia urges ASEAN unity to protect regional stability amid tensions

JAKARTA: Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono has urged ASEAN to strengthen its unity and maintain its central role in preserving regional stability amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

His remarks came during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat in Kuala Lumpur, where key issues such as the Myanmar crisis, South China Sea disputes, and transnational crime were discussed.

“ASEAN must reaffirm its role as the anchor of the regional order. Unity and centrality cannot be compromised,” Sugiono said in a statement from the ministry.

He emphasised the need for immediate action to halt violence in Myanmar and ensure swift humanitarian aid delivery.

Ministers at the retreat reiterated support for the Five-Point Consensus as a framework to resolve Myanmar’s prolonged crisis.

Additionally, concerns were raised over rising transnational crimes, including online scams linked to human trafficking and drug smuggling.

Progress on the South China Sea Code of Conduct (COC) was welcomed, with Sugiono urging ASEAN to finalise a meaningful agreement.

“ASEAN must uphold its commitment to concluding a substantive and effective COC to ensure maritime stability,” he said.

Amid global instability, Sugiono highlighted ASEAN’s responsibility to safeguard citizens in conflict zones using existing emergency protocols.

The retreat ended with a renewed pledge to foster regional resilience and peace. - Bernama