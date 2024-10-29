Indonesian drug trafficker arrested, over 5kg of drugs seized

MELAKA: An Indonesian man believed to be linked to a drug smuggling and trafficking syndicate was arrested carrying 5,053 grams of methamphetamine worth RM161,696 along the coastal area of Kota Syahbandar here yesterday.

Melaka police chief Datuk Zainol Samah said the man, 40, who worked as a labourer and lived in Bukit Beruang here was arrested under Op Tapis at about 5.50 am yesterday.

“The man admitted to be a drug trafficker using the sea route to Indonesia and was believed to be smuggling methamphetamine obtained from Thailand to Indonesia when caught,” he said in a statement here today.

Investigations revealed that the suspect was part of a drug smuggling and trafficking syndicate in the state that was active since last September, he said.

The suspect has been remanded for seven days till Nov 3 to facilitate investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.