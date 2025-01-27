SUBANG: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto departed for home after concluding his state visit to Malaysia at the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim today.

The aircraft carrying Prabowo and his delegation left for Indonesia from the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) base here at 6.25 pm.

According to Wisma Putra, the state visit reflects the strong and special bond of friendship between Malaysia and Indonesia and is also the first state visit by a foreign Head of State since the installation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim as King of Malaysia.

It also represents the first state visit by Prabowo to a Southeast Asian country since his inauguration as President of the Republic of Indonesia on Oct 20 last year.

Prabowo arrived here this morning and was accorded a full state welcome at Istana Negara, followed by an audience with the King, during which he was also conferred the Darjah Kerabat Johor Yang Amat Dihormati I or The Most Esteemed Order of the Johor Royal.