Lotus Bukit Puchong praised for priority counter during SARA rush

SARA, the one-off RM100 appreciation aid, has become a Merdeka gift for approximately 22 million Malaysian adults and since its launch on 31st August, supermarkets across the country have seen a significant increase in foot traffic.

With many eager to make full use of the aid for groceries and daily essentials, long queues have become a common sight.

However, the crowded conditions have been particularly challenging for senior citizens, people with disabilities (PwDs), and pregnant women.

In response, Lotus Bukit Puchong has taken a thoughtful step by introducing a dedicated priority counter, making the shopping experience smoother and more comfortable for those in need.

This simple yet impactful initiative quickly caught the attention of netizens, who praised the supermarket’s management for their empathy and efficiency.

“I really hope more stores follow this example,” said Fazlieyana Zahari. “It would make shopping so much more convenient for those in the priority category.”

Another user shared that a supermarket in her neighbourhood has gone a step further — by arranging chairs along the queue for those who struggle to stand for long periods.

In a heartwarming moment shared by @mummydini_, she recalled, “The other day, I was queuing at Econsave Taman Teratai — lucky me, everyone was so thoughtful and caring. They even passed a chair from the back of the queue to the front for me, since I’m pregnant.”

As more Malaysians continue to benefit from the SARA aid, these small acts of kindness and proactive steps by businesses are being celebrated for making a big difference — turning a hectic shopping experience into a more inclusive and thoughtful one.