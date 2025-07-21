Influencer’s staged disappearance sparks police complaint in Muar

MUAR: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has lodged a police report against a motoring influencer and his younger brother for filing a false report about the influencer’s alleged disappearance in Sungai Tui, Jalan Bukit Kepong.

JBPM Johor Zone 4 chief Senior Fire Superintendent II Norshuhada Amsari confirmed the report was filed at the Muar District Police Headquarters yesterday following instructions from JBPM Director-General Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad.

“JBPM views the act of making a false report related to a disappearance or accident as irresponsible and inappropriate, as it leads to a waste of time and resources of rescue personnel,“ Norshuhada told Bernama.

She added that such actions divert emergency response teams from real crises and erode public trust in rescue agencies.

The report also serves as a warning against frivolous claims that disrupt rescue operations.

During the four-day search, over 30 JBPM officers from Muar, Labis, and Pagoh were deployed, along with the Water Rescue Team and seven assets, including a drone.

Authorities later discovered the influencer was never at the reported location and had staged his disappearance.

Muar District Police Chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz stated investigations revealed the 38-year-old man had fled to a neighbouring country, with his brother allegedly aiding the deception for personal gain.

Norshuhada expressed disappointment but thanked rescue personnel for their dedication, urging the individuals involved to issue a public apology. – Bernama