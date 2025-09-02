Inquest into Zara Qairina’s death begins tomorrow in Kota Kinabalu

KOTA KINABALU: The inquest into the death of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir will commence tomorrow at the Coroner’s Court here.

Sessions Court Judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan will preside over the proceedings as coroner for nineteen days from September three to four, September eight to twelve, September seventeen to nineteen and September twenty-two to thirty.

Seventy witnesses including the pathologist who conducted the post-mortem on the teenager are expected to testify during the inquest.

Deputy Head of Prosecution Two Datuk Badius Zaman Ahmad will lead the proceedings with assistance from five deputy public prosecutors.

Zara Qairina was thirteen years old when she was pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth Hospital here on July seventeen.

She had been admitted to hospital after being found unconscious in a drain near her school dormitory in Papar at four am on July sixteen.

The Attorney General’s Chambers announced on August thirteen that an inquest would be conducted after reviewing the police investigation report.

On August eight, the Chambers ordered the exhumation of Zara Qairina’s remains to allow for a post-mortem examination. – Bernama