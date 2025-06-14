KUALA LUMPUR: The proposal to mandate the installation of telematics systems directly connected to driver databases for bus and logistics operators is a proactive measure to enhance public and commercial transport safety in Malaysia, said an automotive and transport engineering expert, Dr Mohd Azman Abas.

He said the telematics system enables direct monitoring of speed, sudden braking, abrupt lane changes, rapid acceleration, driver fatigue, and overall driving behaviour

“Enforcers and bus operators need to give direct warnings if drivers are driving dangerously. Through this system, the driver’s licence status, outstanding summonses, disciplinary records and past offences can be monitored automatically. If a driver has an active summons or is deemed unfit to drive, the system can prevent them from proceeding.

“In the event of an accident, telematics data, including onboard closed-circuit cameras, can be used to analyse the cause and speed up the investigation objectively. This also helps ensure transparency in accident investigations. The telematics system means that bus operators can no longer ignore driver behaviour,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He said the government must take comprehensive measures to prevent tragedies like the bus accident that claimed the lives of 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris students from recurring, including by introducing stricter laws, tightening regulations, and enforcing them more firmly against all public transport.

The director of the Automotive Development Centre (ADC), Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) Johor Bahru, said other recommendations to reduce risks are the implementation of real-time speed and driving time monitoring systems, speed limiters, and seat belt sensors.

“Currently, there is no active monitoring system in place between bus operators and enforcement authorities. Stricter action must be taken against drivers found to be operating vehicles despite having multiple outstanding summonses or committing serious offences. Their professional driving licences should be suspended immediately.

“Drivers who repeatedly violate the law should be permanently banned from operating public transport vehicles. Heavier penalties should be introduced, such as imprisonment, maximum fines, and the permanent revocation of commercial driving permits,” he said.

Mohd Azman also suggested that bus operators be required to regularly monitor their drivers’ summons and disciplinary records, failing which, appropriate action should be taken.

He said bus operators should be held accountable under corporate liability laws for allowing drivers to continue operating vehicles while posing a risk.

“There can be no compromise on the grounds of driver shortages or operational demands. Some operators prioritise profits over safety and fail to properly scrutinise their drivers’ backgrounds,“ he added.

He said all bus companies should also be required to undergo regular audits by enforcement or safety authorities, covering not only the condition of their vehicles but also driver records, safety training, standard operating procedures (SOPs), and the management of drivers’ rest periods.

Meanwhile, road safety and sustainable transport activist Shahrim Tamrin said the government should require bus and logistics operators to install telematics systems to be linked to the driver database as part of the licensing requirements.

“I am referring to news reports on Transport Minister Anthony Loke’s announcement that the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) will develop a database system for express and tour bus drivers, complete with their previous records, to improve land transport safety.

“It is common for us to hear that drivers have so many summonses but are still allowed to drive heavy vehicles including lorries, express buses, shuttle buses and tour buses,” he said in a statement today.

The former board member of the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) said this issue stems from a lack of coordination between enforcement agencies in managing traffic offence records and vehicle safety for vocational licence holders, namely Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licence holders in the bus sector and Goods Vehicle Licence (GDL) holders in the logistics industry.

He suggested that the government implement a centralised database system, known as the Drivers and Commercial Vehicles Information System (DCVIS), which was previously proposed by the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) in 2017 for heavy vehicles in the transport and logistics sector, including express buses, tour buses, lorries, haulage transport, and stage buses.

“SPAD’s objective at that time was to implement an electronic system for an integrated driver database into all operator records to screen drivers with good records (traffic offences and crimes).

“DCIVS acts as the initiator of the screening process through RFID card contact for the in-vehicle telematics system so that drivers with only a clean record can start their journey,” he added.

He said APAD and the Road Transport Department (JPJ) need to develop a comprehensive tracking (telematics) and record management system for heavy vehicle operators known as the Performance Monitoring Hub System (PMHS).

Yesterday, Loke was reported as saying that the use of speed limit devices (SLD) on commercial vehicles, including express and tour buses, would be enforced in stages starting Oct 1 through JPJ as an effort to reduce the risk of fatal accidents involving heavy vehicles and improve road safety.