Institutional reform agenda among highlights of Parliament today

KUALA LUMPUR: The institutional reform agenda, the construction of a new nuclear reactor and the misappropriation of subsidised diesel in the country will be among the matters discussed in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament website, Aminolhuda Hassan (PH-Sri Gading) is scheduled to ask the Prime Minister about the institutional reform agenda during the Questions for Oral Answer session.

Aminolhuda will seek clarification on the progress of the institutional reform agenda emphasised by the Prime Minister through the Unity Government and enquire when appointments for chairpersons of institutions like the Election Commission will be made through Parliament.

In the same session, Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim (PN-Kuala Terengganu) will pose a question to the Science, Technology and Innovation Minister regarding plans to build a new nuclear reactor with more advanced technology to replace the Triga Puspati Reactor (RTP), which has been in use since 1982.

Roy Angau Gingkoi (GPS-Lubok Antu) will ask the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister if the government intends to take more decisive action to combat misappropriation of subsidised diesel, particularly in states bordering neighbouring countries such as Sarawak, and the proactive measures taken to address leakage and smuggling of other subsidised items.

The session will then proceed with the policy-level debate on the Supply Bill 2025.

The Third Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament will run for 35 days until Dec 12.