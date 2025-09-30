Insurance agent pleads not guilty to protected wildlife charges

SEPANG: An insurance agent pleaded not guilty today to four charges involving the possession and export of protected wildlife under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010.

S. Balachandran, aged 47, made his plea before Sessions Court Judge Ahmad Fuad Othman at the court here.

He is accused of possessing one agile gibbon and two cuscuses, which are species protected under Schedules One and Two of the Wildlife Conservation Act.

The charges state that Balachandran caused undue suffering to these protected animals through his possession.

For the possession charge under Section 86(1)(c) of the Act, he faces fines between 50,000 and 100,000 ringgit or up to three years imprisonment.

Balachandran also faces charges for exporting the agile gibbon without the required permit from authorities.

This export offense falls under Section 71 of the Wildlife Conservation Act and carries significant penalties.

The penalties for illegally exporting fully protected wildlife include a fine of 20,000 ringgit for each animal or up to one million ringgit in total.

This charge also carries a potential imprisonment term of up to fifteen years for the offender.

Regarding the two cuscuses, he is charged with exporting them without a proper license under Section 65.

This offense carries fines between 20,000 and 50,000 ringgit and imprisonment for up to one year.

All offenses are alleged to have occurred at Gate C26 in Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1.

The specific time of the alleged offenses was 10:10 pm on September 26 this year.

Judge Ahmad Fuad Othman denied bail to the accused after the prosecution opposed release.

The prosecution argued against bail due to the serious nature of the wildlife charges faced by the defendant.

The case has been scheduled for mention again on October 31 for further proceedings.

– Bernama