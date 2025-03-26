PETALING JAYA: Since the resumption of Israel’s attacks on Gaza in the midst of Ramadan, more than 200 children and overall 590 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire was broken last Tuesday.

According to the Malaysian Humanitarian Aid and Relief (MAHAR), the number of casualties is rising amid intensified airstrikes and ground assaults.

“Young men and women - their futures shackled - are dragged into vans.

“Stores become rubble, streets, theatres of humiliation. This is not security. This is the spectacle of domination, repeated daily, amplified by silence,” said MAHAR advisor Nurul Izzah Anwar.

She stressed that MAHAR continues to condemn these atrocities unequivocally and calls upon global actors to end their morally bankrupt complicity.

“Justice and accountability can no longer remain hostage to convenience or geopolitical interest.

“To the international community - your inaction is a verdict. Your feebly worded “concerns” are insults scribbled on the margins of a death warrant.

“Your condemnations are postscripts to a genocide. Your resolutions, parchment for the bonfire,” she said.

Izzah urged the international community to sanction the Israeli regime.

“Halt every dollar, every weapon, every diplomatic shield that enables this slaughter. “ “Pressure Israel to free Palestine.

“To Palestine: Your soil is sown with stories. They will never make a sovereign nation disappear,” she added.