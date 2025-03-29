Balloon seller acted aggressively during Jalan TAR fracas, claims DBKL

PETALING JAYA: The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) officers have lodged a police report following last night’s incident involving them and several traders in Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman (TAR).

In a statement, today, DBKL in explaining the events leading up to the physical altercation claimed the unlicensed balloon trader had acted aggressively when asked to leave the area not once but twice during its enforcement operations.

“DBKL takes into account the spread of a viral video involving enforcement action taken against an unlicensed balloon seller at the Jalan TAR area on March 28, 2025 around 11.50pm.

“DBKL enforcement officers during its routine checks discovered the presence of several unlicensed traders along the walkway at Jalan TAR.

“Their presence blocked the pedestrian walkway and caused traffic congestion, given that in preparation for Aidilfitri which saw a huge number of visitors in the vicinity.”

The city hall further stated as per usual operations, its officers will issue a warning prior to taking any enforcement action.

DBKL claimed that several unlicensed traders cooperated and left the vicinity upon warning.

“However, a balloon seller refused to comply despite being warned twice. When a third warning was issued, the balloon seller acted aggressively and pushed the enforcement officer who was doing his duty.”

To avoid the situation from escalating further, other enforcement officers, DBKL said, acted swiftly to calm and separate the seller from further assaulting the enforcement officer.

“The situation became tense however after several traders tried to intervene. However the situation was eventually contained. No injuries were reported in this incident.”

DBKL stressed that severe action will be taken against a party that conducts its business without license and disturbing public peace.

“However, DBKL will launch its own investigation and take statements from all enforcement officers that were involved in the incident.

“If necessary, DBKL will also study the need to improve its standard operating procedure (SOP) its enforcement activities to ensure no untoward incident occurs.”

The city hall stressed that any enforcement activity is executed irrespective or race or religion.

“Enforcement is based on set by-laws and have no racial motive behind it.”

A raid by DBKL on unlicensed raiders in Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, last night, took an ugly turn when it escalated into a skirmish.

Videos of the incident that saw DBKL enforcement personnel and traders getting involved in an altercation have since gone viral.

In one video, enforcement officers attempt to confiscate balloons from a seller who refused to comply, leading to a struggle.

The situation led to other traders getting involved, eventually leading to a brawl.

ALSO READ: Launch immediate probe over DBKL-balloon seller scuffle - Kamil Munim