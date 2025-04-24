KUANTAN: The development of the International Space Port in Pahang is expected to be completed as early as the next three to five years, said state Investment, Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation Committee chairman Datuk Mohamad Nizar Mohamad Najib.

He said the facility, which will be the first international rocket launch site in Southeast Asia, is expected to create 2,350 job opportunities and generate economic spillover effects, particularly in the tourism and research sectors.

“I was informed that one of the optimal locations for development is along the Equator on the east coast, especially Pahang, and Sabah,” he said during the State Legislative Assembly sitting at Wisma Sri Pahang here today.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Chan Chun Kuang (PH-Semambu) on the expected completion timeline and the job creation potential for the project.

Mohamad Nizar said the Pahang State Development Corporation (PKNP) signed a Letter of Intent with China Great Wall Industry Corporation and Lestari Angkasa Sdn Bhd on April 15 to establish strategic cooperation in the development of the space technology sector in Malaysia.

“PKNP and Lestari Angkasa Sdn Bhd will also conduct a working visit to Wenchang Space City in Hainan, China, in May as part of a feasibility study and planning phase for the International Space Port project in Pahang,” he said in response to Chan’s question on the current status of the project.

Meanwhile, he said the state government is currently evaluating two proposals to develop an Aerospace City, covering the areas of Gebeng, Kuantan and Pekan.

In December 2023, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang was reported as saying that Pahang and Sabah are among the states shortlisted as potential sites for the rocket launch facility.