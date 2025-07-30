Sydney Sweeney American Eagle jeans ad sparks online debate

NEW YORK: An American Eagle advertising campaign featuring actor Sydney Sweeney has ignited fierce online debate, with critics accusing it of promoting racial undertones while supporters applaud its rejection of “woke” politics.

The campaign’s tagline, “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans,“ alongside the actor’s blue eyes and blonde hair, has drawn accusations of racial insensitivity. In one video, Sweeney, dressed in denim, says, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My genes are blue.”

Social media reactions have been sharply divided. Some users claim the ad promotes “white supremacy” and “eugenics,“ while others dismiss it as “sterile” or “rage bait.” Conversely, many have praised the campaign, with comments like “woke is broke!” and “culture shift!” gaining traction.

Conservative figures, including Texas Senator Ted Cruz, have weighed in. Cruz posted a photo of Sweeney on X, writing, “Wow. Now the crazy Left has come out against beautiful women. I’m sure that will poll well.”

Neither American Eagle nor Sweeney, known for her roles in “The White Lotus” and “Euphoria,“ have publicly addressed the backlash. The brand previously described the campaign as “bold” and “playful,“ highlighting Sweeney’s “girl next door charm.”

The campaign includes a limited-edition “Sydney Jean,“ priced at $79.95, with proceeds supporting Crisis Text Line, a mental health nonprofit. Despite the controversy, American Eagle maintains the collaboration reinforces its status as the top jeans brand for Gen Z.

Fashion critic Rachel Tashjian of *The Washington Post* noted that the ad reflects a broader cultural shift. “For the past five or six years, fashion seemed dedicated to body positivity. Now, we’re seeing a return to thinness, whiteness, and wealth imagery,“ she wrote. - AFP