Interstate marriages boost Kelantan tourism during school holidays

KOTA BHARU: Interstate marriages involving Kelantanese and partners from other states have become a key driver of tourism in the state, particularly during school holidays.

State Tourism, Culture, Arts and Heritage Committee chairman Datuk Kamaruddin Md Nor said these marriages not only bring visitors for wedding ceremonies but also encourage extended family holidays.

“These family connections have led to significant two-way travel, especially during the school holidays,” he told reporters after officiating the reopening of the Pengkalan Datu Tourism Market.

Kamaruddin noted the positive impact on the accommodation sector, with hotels and homestays recording higher bookings and boosting the local economy.

Kelantan’s unique traditional culture has further enhanced its appeal as a tourism destination through events showcasing traditional attire and cuisine.

“Many organisers are choosing to highlight Kelantan’s heritage, which adds value to the state’s tourism products,” he added.

The state government is collaborating with hotel associations, travel agencies and homestay operators to promote tourism packages more widely.

New facilities including over 500 motorhome and caravan sites in Gunung Reng, Pantai Kemasin and Jeram Mengaji are gaining traction as family-friendly destinations.

The reopened Pengkalan Datu Tourism Market adds to the area’s attractions alongside cultural heritage like dikir barat, silat, wau, toping, rebana and mak yong. – Bernama