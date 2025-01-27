Invaluable victory

KUALA LUMPUR: The KL Bar Run marked a significant milestone this year, celebrating its 10th anniversary with a difference.

The event saw an impressive number of persons with disabilities (PWD) participating in the relay teams, supported by 54 volunteer running mentors who crossed the finish line alongside 1,700 lawyers at Padang Merbok on Jan 18.

Among the participants with special needs were individuals with Down syndrome, autism, dyslexia, dyspraxia, attention deficit disorder, slow learners and other learning disabilities.

The participants, aged between nine and 36, had been training on weekends with their relay teams in preparation for the run.

The relay teams, each comprising three runners, included 46 participants with special-needs and differently-abled runners trained by Care2Run, a social enterprise founded in 2015 by psychologist Prem Kumar, lawyer Tan Lay Geok and tax consultant Chia Mee Leng, who jointly developed a training plan specially for PWD.

Prem, who heads the organisation, said Care2Run was first invited to join the annual event in 2018 by the KL Bar committee. Since then, the event has seen a steady increase in participants, with 2025 seeing the largest turnout.

“Every new venue presents a new set of challenges. This time, the road conditions required us to familiarise ourselves with the venue, and we had to rally even more volunteers to ensure the safety of the special-needs runners.

“The organisers had to make sure there were enough crew and traffic police on site,” he said.

Hiresh Suresh Kumar, 17, who was diagnosed with an intellectual disability, joined Care2Run in 2012.

His mother Malathi Ratha Krishnan said her son has gained confidence through his interactions with the relay team.

“I can confidently say both of us have benefitted, as I have accompanied Hiresh on all of his practice runs. My interaction with other parents, sharing our thoughts, views and challenges, has helped me gain knowledge, and the camaraderie has formed friendships,” she said.

Certified fitness coach Eric Chong, who joined Care2Run ten years ago as a volunteer after retiring, said: “It is not an easy job managing (differently-abled individuals) in Care2Run.

“But it has been fulfilling to guide them and the other volunteers in achieving the goal of running as relay teams and ensuring that volunteer runners are paired effectively.

“Inclusiveness is important in today’s society, and with encouragement, all of the PWD have shown improvement and determination, (settings) needed in all aspects of life,” he said, adding that the “joy on their faces as they complete the run makes the time spent worthwhile”.

Prem said the race packs, which included a T-shirt, medal and registration fee, was sponsored by a law firm, while a sports store contributed running shoes for the volunteers and runners.

KL Bar Run pioneer and former race director Lilian Lee said: “They share the same excitement and drive to win prizes and rewards, just like anyone else.

“So, why not include them? There are not many events that offer opportunities for PWD to race and win medals or prizes.”