Investigation into Faisal Halim’s case ongoing - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the investigation into the acid attack on Selangor FC’s key player Muhammad Faisal Abdul Halim or Faisal Halim is still ongoing.

He said the police are still actively conducting investigations to find new leads in the case and so far, 23 individuals have been questioned in addition to three men being detained.

“The results of the forensic analysis of their mobile phones found no evidence or conversations indicating their involvement in the case,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

“Checks on their bank accounts also did not find any suspicious money transactions or payments.”

Yesterday, Selangor Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi was reported to have said the state government has not yet received any feedback from the police regarding the developments in the investigation involving Faisal Halim.

Mohd Najwan said his team is still waiting for the relevant information to be disclosed following an emergency motion condemning extreme actions and violence against athletes, which was unanimously approved at the recent Selangor State Assembly session.

Commenting further, Razarudin said that the police investigation into the motorcycle licence plate used by the suspect in the case was found it to be fake.

“The police also released a composite sketch of the suspect to seek assistance and information from the public. Members of the public with information regarding this incident are urged to come forward and relay it to the police,“ he also said.

On May 5, the 26-year-old top scorer of the 2023 Asian Cup became a victim of an acid attack at a shopping mall in Kota Damansara, causing him to suffer fourth-degree burns on several parts of his body.