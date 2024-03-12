KUALA LUMPUR: The Independent Police Conduct Commission (IPCC) has received a total of 529 complaints as of Nov 22 following the enforcement of the IPCC Act 2022 (Act 839) on July 1 last year.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said these complaints include cases related to crime which were referred to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), corruption cases referred to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), and cases of misconduct to be investigated by the IPCC.

Of the total, he said 140 cases were complaints that were pending before the enforcement of the Act.

“These include repeated complaints filed after no action was taken and also complaints of a trivial nature, such as personal disputes with police officers,” he told a press conference after the launch of the IPCC, Police, Friends and Collaborators (IPFC) by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim here today.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

The IPFC is a programme under the IPCC’s strategic plan, with the role of realising the vision as a trusted independent monitoring body to enhance public confidence in the integrity of the police force. The objective of the IPFC is to help monitor the conduct of police officers, protect the human rights of both civilians and police personnel, facilitate service delivery, and improve the effectiveness of the IPCC and PDRM.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin said that its enforcement, the IPCC has conducted 195 scheduled visits to PDRM facilities, including to six state police contingent headquarters (IPK).

“The IPCC has also developed standard operating procedures for receiving complaints and conducting investigations and is currently preparing a set of regulations under Section 46 of Act 839 to interpret the powers of the minister,” he said.

He added that the IPCC has also developed the Complaint and Investigation Management System (SPEACS) to streamline the management of complaints more efficiently.

The IPCC is a federal statutory body established under Section 3 of Act 839 gazetted on Oct 18, 2022, to carry out its functions and powers as an independent monitoring body for the police force, particularly in investigating complaints related to misconduct.