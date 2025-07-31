Ipoh City Council clears out ‘hoarder house’

IPOH: The Ipoh City Council “visited” a house at Kampung Baru Pasir Pinji to clear hoarded items following complaints from residents in the area.

The operation, which started at 8.30am on Wednesday, was lead by Pasir Pinji councillor Lim Chee Aun with a team of 24 council officers and staff, as well as four police personnel.

In a press statement, the council said initially the male occupant of the house, 69, turned aggressive towards the team, but things cooled down when police intervened.

“We learned that the house belonged to the man’s younger brother. The senior citizen stays alone.

“We also issued a compound of RM500 to the senior citizen for hoarding recyclable items and rubbish.”

The council used three lorries to remove the items and transport collected trash to a landfill site.

The occupant had failed to heed the Notice to Stop Disturbance under Section 82 of the Local Government Act 1976.

“Hoarding could cause distress to neighbourhood, an unpleasant smell and sight, health risks and pest infestations.

“Residents should refrain from conducting such activities.”