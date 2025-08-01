PUTRAJAYA: The new Monthly Tax Deduction (PCB) service system, i.e. e-PCB Plus, will be introduced to replace the existing systems i.e. e-PCB, e-Data PCB and eCP39, under one platform through the MyTax portal.

The Inland Revenue Board (IRB), in a statement today, that this is in line with the implementation of the transition plan towards the e-PCB Plus Phase 1 system on Sept 24 last year.

“Following the implementation of the new service system, employers are requested to complete the submission of all data and PCB payments for the current month deductions or past year deductions on or before Jan 15, 2025,“ it said.

It said the existing PCB system will only be opened for display purposes to enable employers to review previous PCB information or records.

“Other functions such as charging, calculation and PCB payment will be completely closed. The full implementation of the e-PCB Plus system will be announced before it is officially opened for use by all employers and users,“ according to the statement.

Accordingly, the IRB recommends that employers who are currently using the e-PCB, e-Data PCB and e-CP39 systems and have not yet registered their role in the e-PCB Plus system do so immediately to ensure a smooth transition process.