IRB releases dividend voucher format for 2025 tax compliance

PUTRAJAYA: The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) has made the format and sample of a dividend voucher accessible on its official portal at www.hasil.gov.my. This move aims to assist taxpayers, especially companies, in complying with updated tax regulations for dividend reporting.

In a statement today, the IRB urged companies to adopt the provided format to ensure clarity and transparency in disclosing dividend-related details. The initiative follows the government’s announcement of a new tax on dividend income for individual shareholders during the tabling of Budget 2025 last October.

Starting from the Year of Assessment 2025, a two per cent tax will apply to annual dividend income exceeding RM100,000. The IRB emphasized that companies must issue dividend vouchers to individual shareholders, specifying the gross dividend amount and the actual sum paid or credited.

For non-cash dividends, such as assets, the voucher must include the market value of the distributed assets at the time of payment. This measure is part of broader reforms to enhance Malaysia’s tax system, ensuring it remains adaptable to economic demands.

“The dividend voucher serves as a critical document for tax compliance, enabling accurate reporting and assessment,” the IRB stated. Companies are advised to review the sample format to align with the new requirements.