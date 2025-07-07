Islamic preachers reminded to uphold ethics, guidelines

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar has called on Islamic preachers and missionaries, particularly independent figures, to strictly adhere to religious ethics and guidelines set by state authorities.

He emphasised the need for thorough screening of independent preachers to ensure their teachings benefit society rather than spread slander.

Mohd Na’im stressed that holding a position as a preacher does not grant permission to misuse religion for personal gain or engage in unethical behaviour.

“Holding the position of a preacher is not a licence to exploit religion for personal gain or to engage in immoral or unlawful behaviour,“ he said in a Facebook post.

The minister highlighted the government’s commitment to fostering a structured and integrity-driven dakwah ecosystem.

Initiatives such as Felo Muda Dakwah (FMD) and Akademi Daie Muda YADIM (ADMY) aim to train young preachers aligned with MADANI values.

Since 2014, 364 individuals have undergone intensive training under these programmes.

Addressing a recent case involving an independent preacher accused of distributing explicit videos, Mohd Na’im warned of the severe repercussions such actions have on public trust and the reputation of religious institutions.

He urged the public to allow authorities to conduct a fair investigation and avoid hasty judgments.

“We must firmly reject the culture of public shaming one another, especially when it is driven by motives of influence-seeking or personal intention,“ he said.

Police had earlier arrested a freelance preacher suspected of sharing inappropriate content to shame individuals. – Bernama