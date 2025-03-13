Ismail Sabri arrives at MACC headquarters for questioning

PUTRAJAYA: Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters ahead of his scheduled 10am meeting with the anti-graft agency.

The country’s ninth premier was summoned as part of an ongoing investigation into corruption and money laundering cases linked to him.

The Bera Member of Parliament was seen arriving at the MACC compound in a black Audi A8 at 9.47am, accompanied by police escorts.

Dressed in a black blazer and white shirt, he waved to the media before heading straight into the building.

MACC sources on Tuesday reported that statements from 36 witnesses have been recorded to assist in the corruption and money laundering investigation involving Ismail Sabri, with an additional 23 witnesses identified and set to be summoned soon.

On March 3, Azam confirmed that Ismail Sabri is a suspect in the investigation, following the discovery of approximately RM170 million in cash at a safe house, during a raid.

The MACC has also reportedly frozen 13 bank accounts, containing over RM2 million, as part of its ongoing investigation.

Nearly 40 reporters were on standby for the former Prime Minister’s arrival at the headquarters since 9am.

ALSO READ: Ismail Sabri probe: 36 witnesses finish giving statements to MACC, 23 others to be summoned