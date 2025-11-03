KUALA LUMPUR: Thirty-six witnesses have had their statements recorded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to facilitate the corruption and money laundering investigation involving former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

A MACC source said 23 other witnesses have also been identified and would be summoned to give their statements soon.

“Among those who have finished giving their statements were four of Ismail Sabri’s former senior officers, who were previously remanded and released on MACC’s bail.

“Right now, four other witnesses are still having their statements recorded,” he said when contacted here today.

Meanwhile, the source also said that the recording of a statement from the Bera Member of Parliament scheduled for March 13 now depends on his health condition on that day.

“If he’s in good condition, the recording of his statement will proceed,” he said.

The former prime minister was previously reported to have been admitted to a private medical centre after collapsing at his home on Fev 21.

On March 2, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that Ismail Sabri is a suspect in the corruption and money laundering investigation following the discovery of approximately RM170 million in cash at a safe house during a raid.

The MACC was also reported to have frozen 13 bank accounts containing over RM2 million as part of their investigations into the case.