PUTRAJAYA: Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has completed giving his statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today in connection with an ongoing investigation into a corruption and money laundering case.

The Bera Member of Parliament was seen leaving the MACC headquarters compound at 6.11 pm, after spending seven hours with investigators. He had arrived at the premises at 11 am.

According to sources, the process of recording the statement from Malaysia’s ninth Prime Minister is expected to resume tomorrow at 3 pm.

This marks the eighth time Ismail Sabri has been present at the MACC to assist in the ongoing investigation.

It is understood that the probe is related to the expenditure and procurement of funds for promotional and publicity activities, under the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) initiative, during his tenure as prime minister, from August 2021 to November 2022.

The case is being investigated under the MACC Act 2009, and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

On March 3, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that Ismail Sabri is a suspect in the investigation, following the discovery of approximately RM170 million in cash in various currencies, and 16 kilogrammes of gold bars, during a MACC raid at a designated safe house.

The MACC also reportedly seized 13 bank accounts as part of the probe.

When leaving the MACC headquarters, Ismail Sabri waved to waiting media personnel, but declined to address the crowd.