Istana Negara holds prayers to commemorate Hari Hol

KUALA LUMPUR: Istana Negara today organised a special Yasin recitation and tahlil prayers in conjunction with Hari Hol to commemorate Almarhum Sultan Iskandar.

According to a post on the official Facebook page of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, the ceremony was attended by Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani, Istana Negara religious officer Datuk Munir Md Salleh, and legal adviser Datuk Zulharry Abdul Rashid.

Also present were students from Maahad Tahfiz Haamil Ash Syaatibi in Setapak, as well as officers and staff of Istana Negara.

Hari Hol is a day to commemorate the passing of previous Johor Sultans, a tradition that began in 1896, a year after the death of Sultan Abu Bakar. - Bernama