Istana Negara warns against politicising judicial appointments

PETALING JAYA: Istana Negara has issued a strong reminder to all parties regarding the constitutional process for appointing appelate court judges, emphasising that such appointments must be handled with integrity.

In a statement, today, Istana Negara warned against any attempts to politicise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s constitutional role.

The palace also underscored that judicial appointments are “important state matters” that must be conducted strictly in accordance with the Federal Constitution.

According to the statement, Article 122B of the Federal Constitution clearly stipulates that judges are appointed by His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong based on the Prime Minister’s advice, following consultation with the Conference of Rulers.

“This clearly manifests the principle of checks and balances in the nation’s judicial system,“ the statement emphasised.

The palace also referenced the Judicial Appointments Commission Act 2009, which governs the selection process for judicial candidates, whilst reaffirming that the constitutional power to advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on appointments remains with the Prime Minister.

The statement concluded with a firm warning that appointments under the Federal Constitution must be handled lawfully to ensure “the exercise of power by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is not politicised by any party.”

The statement from Istana Negara comes amid ongoing discussions and debates about Malaysia’s judicial appointment process by various political figures and appears to be a response to recent debates surrounding the independence and integrity of the country’s judicial system.

The emphasis on constitutional procedures and the warning against politicisation suggests the palace’s concern about maintaining the proper separation of powers and protecting the monarchy’s constitutional role from partisan interference.

Legal experts view the statement as a significant reminder of the established constitutional framework governing judicial appointments and the importance of adhering to proper procedures in matters affecting the judiciary’s independence.