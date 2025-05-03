KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Islamic Development Department (JAKIM) is reviewing the recognition procedures for Foreign Halal Certification Bodies (FHCB) to ensure they remain relevant and aligned with the ever-evolving global halal requirements.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said this is necessary as Malaysia currently recognises 85 FHCB from 47 countries, which actively certify halal products imported into the country.

“JAKIM also conducts regular audits and inspections on recognised FHCB to ensure compliance with Malaysia’s halal standards. These audits cover document reviews, visits to manufacturing premises and continuous monitoring of foreign halal product certification,“ he said during a question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a question from Datuk Mumtaz Md Nawi (PN-Tumpat) on the government’s measures to ensure that foreign halal logos meet JAKIM’s standards and whether there are plans to tighten international halal certification procedures.

Additionally, Mohd Na’im said JAKIM is in the final stages of developing an online application system for FHCB recognition, called MY IHAB. The system is designed to be more systematic and will help enhance JAKIM’s efficiency and integrity in managing FHCB applications.

In response to Mumtaz’s supplementary question, he said the government is keeping up with technological advancements and is exploring the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain to strengthen real-time monitoring and compliance of FHCB.

“This initiative aligns with efforts to ensure all imported products meet JAKIM’s halal standards before entering the Malaysian market. AI enables compliance data to be automatically analysed, detects inconsistencies in certification, and issues early warnings for any non-compliance.

“Meanwhile, blockchain technology ensures that every stage of the halal supply chain is recorded and verified transparently and cannot be altered, making monitoring more efficient and reliable,“ he said.

Mohd Na’im added that JAKIM may collaborate with FHCB to integrate AI and blockchain systems, further solidifying Malaysia’s position as a global leader in technology-driven halal monitoring.

“In terms of using AI for Islamic rulings and related matters, JAKIM will carefully assess and ensure that this technology is utilised appropriately.

“Additionally, JAKIM will ensure that all data and decisions made using AI are in line with Islamic principles,“ he said.

Mumtaz had asked whether the government plans to adopt AI and blockchain technology to monitor FHCB compliance in real-time, ensuring that foreign products adhere to JAKIM’s standards.