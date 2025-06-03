King gifts high-tech interceptor boat to Pahang MMEA

KUANTAN: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia gifted a high-tech interceptor boat to the Pahang Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) through the Royal Johor Boat Hangar at the Maritime Post in Teluk Gading yesterday.

MMEA deputy director-general (Logistics) Vice Admiral Datuk Saiful Lizan Ibrahim said the contribution aims to enhance surveillance and interception capabilities in safeguarding the nation’s waters.

“This gift reflects His Majesty’s deep concern for maritime security and MMEA’s preparedness in combating maritime crimes.

“The boat is on a cost-free loan for five years, starting from March 1, 2025, and will be fully utilised to strengthen MMEA’s patrol and enforcement operations,“ he said in a statement today.

Also present were Pahang MMEA director First Admiral Mazlan Mat Rejab and Royal Johor Boat Hangar representative Mohamad Yuni Ismail.

Saiful Lizan said the boat will be deployed in various operations, including search and rescue (SAR), maritime law enforcement, and routine patrols.

“Its advanced capabilities will strengthen MMEA’s efforts to prevent intrusions, smuggling, and cross-border crimes, particularly in Pahang waters. This gift is not only an honour for MMEA Pahang but also a significant responsibility in safeguarding national waters,“ he said.

The IC 1170CC boat boasts cutting-edge specifications, measuring 12.6 metres in length and 3.5 metres in width, with a high-powered engine capable of reaching a maximum speed of 56 knots and an optimal cruising speed of 40 knots.

“The boat’s interior is custom-designed to ensure crew comfort and seamless movement during operations. It is also equipped with an aluminium trailer, for easy transportation and quick up-slip and down-slip processes according to operational needs.

“Built with modern engineering, the boat serves as a high-speed interceptor asset, enhancing maritime security and reinforcing the nation’s defence against maritime threats,“ he added.