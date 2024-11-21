SIMPANG PULAI: The closure of Federal Route FT185 Jalan Simpang Pulai-Blue Valley Section 42.70 due to a landslide has not affected vegetable, fruit and flower farmers in Tanah Rata, Cameron Highlands, however, they incur longer travelling times to deliver their goods to business destinations.

Perak Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin said his team understands the problems faced by these entrepreneurs who now need to use a longer alternative route, namely the Tapah road.

“It (business) is still running, however, not as fast (trip) as normally. If they take this route, they can make their deliveries to Penang by noon, but if they take the Tapah route, it is a bit farther (so it will take longer). Therefore, it doesn’t mean their business has completely stopped.”

“But if we open this road at night (from 7 pm to 7 am) on Nov 25, it will not pose any danger. We believe entrepreneurs’ problems will be alleviated by 80 to 90 per cent,“ he said.

He said the Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi had clearly stated that his ministry would not compromise on matters involving people’s lives, even if it involves business dealings from entrepreneurs in the area.

Yesterday, Nanta and Mohammad Nizar inspected the slope repair process on Federal Route FT185 Jalan Simpang Pulai-Blue Valley (Cameron Highlands) following its closure due to a landslide on Oct 23.

Meanwhile, Cameron Highlands flower farmer K. Kalaichelvan, 60, expressed his concern following the road closure as many vegetable, fruit, and flower farmers would incur losses if they took the Jalan Tapah-Cameron route due to traffic congestion in that area.

“The Tapah route is narrow because there are long trailers as well as many tourists, and these cause traffic congestion. If this happens, it will be delayed, and subsequently, the vegetables and flowers will spoil, and we will have to throw them away,“ he said,

“Apart from that, if there is a medical emergency then going to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh will only take one hour but if we use the Tapah route it will take three hours.”

Kalaichelvan also said as for entrepreneurs sending their produce to Penang and Kedah, it will take them four hours if they take the Tapah-Cameron Highlands route compared to the one hour via the Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands route.

“If the road is opened on Nov 25 from 7 pm to 7 am, there will still be congestion because yesterday 300 lorries were waiting (in queue). Perhaps it can be opened for entrepreneurs from noon to 2 pm and from 7 pm to 7 am for others,“ he added.

Previously, emergency soil clean-up work was carried out at the site from Nov 1, which included installation of canvas plastic and gabions.

The Public Works Department (JKR) expects the entire work as outlined in the Emergency Work Scope to be completed by the end of December, while the route for all traffic on that route is expected to be reopened on Nov 25.