PONTIAN: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has described the incident involving the inverted Jalur Gemilang on national badminton player Lee Zii Jia’s jersey as a glaring mistake and a critical oversight.

He noted, however, that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has not received any reports or complaints regarding the matter.

“I understand that an apology has been issued by the involved parties. To me, this is a glaring error, especially considering the player is highly recognised and represents the Malaysian flag on the global stage.

“This is a critical oversight. If there is an investigation, we leave it to the authorities to handle,” he said after a briefing on the proof-of-concept (POC) for the Tarana project at the Kampung Seri Bunian community hall here today.

Fahmi said the ministry has no information on whether the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) or other enforcement agencies have received reports regarding the incident.

“My advice is to remain measured when commenting on social media. Sometimes our remarks can be misinterpreted, and we do not want to inflame the situation. Let’s ensure that appropriate and fair action is taken, and avoid a recurrence of such incidents,” he said.

On Dec 11, Victor Malaysia, the sponsor of Zii Jia’s shirt, issued an apology and announced an investigation into the incident that took place during the BWF World Tour Finals in China.

In a separate matter, Fahmi, who is also PKR information chief, announced that the 2024 PKR National Congress, which had been postponed, will take place after the end of the Northeast Monsoon season out of respect for flood victims nationwide.

“The congress will still be held in Johor, but the date will be after the monsoon. Many have been affected by severe flooding, and the party leadership made this decision accordingly. We aim to hold it by the second quarter of next year,” he said.

On Nov 30, PKR postponed its congress, initially scheduled for Dec 15, due to ongoing floods in several states.

Fahmi also revealed that a special congress will be held in Shah Alam tomorrow to amend the party’s constitution.