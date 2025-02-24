KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court today set April 18 to hear Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan’s application to obtain a company’s bank statement in connection with the money laundering and corruption case involving the Jana Wibawa project faced by the former Bersatu Information chief.

Judge Rosli Ahmad also set March 10 for the parties involved to file affidavits and March 24 for the filing of submissions.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Dr Ifa Sirrhu Samsudin informed the court that the prosecution had withdrawn the application to exclude the names of two respondents, namely Maybank Taman Tun Dr Ismail branch executive Raja Muhammad Aiman ??Raja Sa’adi, who is also the 15th prosecution witness, and Maybank Islamic Berhad in Wan Saiful’s application.

Lawyer Amer Hamzah Arshad, who is representing Wan Saiful, did not object to the prosecution’s application and the court later dismissed the application.

Meanwhile, the court set tomorrow to continue the trial of the money laundering and corruption case faced by Wan Saiful.

On Jan 16, Wan Saiful, who filed the application naming public prosecutors; Raja Muhammad Aiman ??and Maybank Islamic Berhad and requested the court to issue an order to the three respondents to provide three Maybank bank statements in the name of Nepturis Sdn Bhd for the period January 2021 to December 2023 to the applicant either in physical form or on a digital storage device.

The Tasek Gelugor MP, through his supporting affidavit, said Raja Muhammad Aiman, who had been called to give evidence regarding Nepturis’ bank account affairs in court, had not been released because the main examination by the prosecution against him had not yet been completed.

According to Wan Saiful, when Raja Muhammad Aiman ??gave evidence in court on Sept 19 and 20 2024, he referred to and confirmed several documents, including Maybank bank statements in the name of Nepturis, but the bank statements provided to the defence were only from July 2022 to December 2022 and January 2023 to June 2023.

However, the prosecution objected to the application because the three bank statements of accounts belonging to Nepturis Sdn Bhd requested by Wan Saiful were not a requirement.

Wan Saiful, 49, is charged with soliciting bribes from Lian Tan Chuan as an inducement to help Nepturis Sdn Bhd obtain the Central Spine Road: Certificate to East Coast Highway Interchange project from the Malaysian government through pre-qualified, valued at RM232 million.

He is also charged with receiving RM6,962,694.54 in cash through the CIMB Bank Berhad account of his company WSA Advisory Group Sdn Bhd from the Maybank Islamic Berhad account of Nepturis Sdn Bhd as a reward for helping the company obtain a letter of acceptance (LOA) for the project.

Both offences were allegedly committed at Royal Lake Club, Taman Tasik Perdana here in April 2022 and at CIMB Bank Berhad Bukit Tunku Branch between July 8 and Sept 30, 2022.

Wan Saiful is also facing 18 charges of money laundering involving RM5.59 million, by transferring and using the proceeds of the illegal activities, among others to pay for the purchase of a Ford Ranger at the CIMB Bank Berhad Bukit Tunku Branch here, between August 12 and November 13, 2022.