1MDB: Jho Low has no role in decision-making process - Witness

PUTRAJAYA: The former chairman of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) told the High Court here today that fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low, has no role in the company, neither as an advisor nor in influencing any decision-making process.

Tan Sri Che Lodin Wok Kamaruddin, 75, who was 1MDB chairman from 2009 to 2016, said he was unaware or informed by anyone of any influence Jho Low had over the company.

“The board of directors (BOD) made decisions based on representations by the management and consultants such as Goldman Sachs, Wong & Partners, and Lazard, to name a few. Jho Low had no role or authority in 1MDB,” he said.

However, when referring to the minutes of a special meeting of the 1MDB BOD, Che Lodin said Jho Low and an associate, Casey Tang Keng Chee, were invited to attend the meeting at the invitation of the company management, not the board.

“The BOD was informed that Jho Low was representing the Royal Family of Saudi Arabia, but his attendance was brief, and he left after conveying greetings from the Saudi royal family,” he said.

He said this when reading out his 200-page statement as the 12th defence witness in Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s trial for alleged misappropriation of RM2.3 billion in 1MDB funds.

When questioned by Najib’s counsel, Wan Azwan Aiman Wan Fakhruddin, Che Lodin stated that he had no arrangement or understanding with Najib to act as his proxy on the board.

In response to another question from Wan Azwan Aiman on whether it was ever suggested to him that Jho Low was supposedly a proxy for Datuk Seri Najib, Che Lodin firmly replied, “No.”

Today’s proceedings adjourned earlier than usual as the defence and prosecution had matters to attend to at the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

On Oct 30 last year, Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah ordered Najib to enter his defence after ruling that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against him.

Najib, 71, faces 25 charges, including four counts of abusing his position to accept RM2.3 billion in bribes from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The hearing continues tomorrow.