LUMUT: The Information Department (JaPen) must disseminate information on key government policies to MADANI Communities within 24 hours of their announcement, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the move is crucial to ensure that all 1,878 MADANI Communities nationwide receive accurate and verified information promptly.

“So, the task I have given the Information Department is to ensure that MADANI Communities become the first group to receive accurate information on any announced policy.

“It’s a heavy responsibility, but this is our (JaPen’s) role moving forward,” he said at the Northern Zone B Akademi Asas (ASAS) programme organised by JaPen at Universiti Kuala Lumpur Malaysian Institute of Marine Engineering Technology (UniKL-MIMET) here today.

Also present were Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa and JaPen director-general Julina Johan.

Fahmi, who is also MADANI government spokesperson, said there is ample room for JaPen to enhance the way it communicates information to the public, adding that he has discussed with the department’s management the best mechanisms to be implemented as early as next week.

“I believe the District Information Offices (PPD) will certainly carry out their duties well. All of us must work very hard to ensure that the MADANI Communities under our care consistently receive accurate information,” he said.

Earlier, Fahmi met with nearly 150 MADANI Community members from Perak and Penang in conjunction with the ASAS programme.

Meanwhile, in a statement, JaPen said this edition of ASAS focuses on activating social media use among MADANI Communities to disseminate verified and up-to-date government information.

“This focus aims to make social media a strategic tool to counter false and misleading narratives that could threaten social harmony and national stability,” the statement said.

JaPen stated that to date, a total of 373 short videos explaining various current issues have been uploaded by MADANI Communities across various social media platforms as part of efforts to broaden access to accurate information.

Based on a Training of Trainers (ToT) concept, it said the ASAS module was developed to ensure MADANI Community members can serve as Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) within their respective communities.

“This includes the ability to explain current issues through social media effectively and in line with the current digital communication landscape,” the statement added.