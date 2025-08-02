Anwar allocates RM100,000 to each Felda village

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced an allocation of RM100,000 for each village under the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) to implement development projects of their choice.

He said the approach of allowing villagers to choose their preferred projects is in line with the MADANI Government’s aspiration, which emphasises consultation and community empowerment.

“I have prepared the allocation, with each Felda village receiving RM100,000 to decide which project they want to implement.

“This is not Felda management deciding what project to undertake. Want to buy a tractor? Build a fish pond? Purchase a drone? You decide what you want; I’m providing RM100,000 for each village,” he said when launching the 2025 Mega 3D Carnival (MK3D) at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) here.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, and Felda chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek. - Bernama

-- More to come