Jasin police cut power to five illegal gambling premises

JASIN: Police cut off the electricity supply to five premises in Jasin suspected of engaging in illegal gambling.

Jasin District police chief DSP Ahmad Jamil Radzi said the move, carried out in collaboration with Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), aims to cripple these activities, particularly those involving online gambling.

“Based on our intelligence, the premises are suspected of running unlicensed public lottery operations and online gambling top-up services.

“They were newly opened and raided for the first time. Several individuals involved were also arrested,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that the electricity cuts were made under Section 21A of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, and police will continue to work with TNB to crack down on such activities in the district.

He also urged the public to provide information on illegal gambling activities to the nearest police station.