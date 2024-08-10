JBPM rescues 28 trapped in Baling floods

ALOR SETAR: The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) rescued 28 people who were trapped when Kampung Banggol Deram in Baling was inundated today.

Baling Fire and Rescue Station Chief Deputy Commander Mohd Jamil Mat Daud said they reached the scene just 10 minutes after receiving a distress call at 8.43 am.

“Twenty-eight victims from six families were affected in the incident, where their houses were inundated up to 1.2 metres after Sungai Ketil overflowed due to heavy rain from yesterday.

“They were rescued by boats and transferred to the Banggol Deram Surau,” he said in a statement today.

As of this morning, a total of 439 people from 122 families were housed at four temporary relief centres in Kedah.