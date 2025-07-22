Jerantut Square project to complete next year, boosting Pahang economy

JERANTUT: The Jerantut Square integrated development project is on track for completion next year, promising major economic benefits for Pahang, particularly Jerantut.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail confirmed the RM130 million initiative will generate approximately 1,000 direct and 5,000 indirect job opportunities.

Wan Rosdy highlighted the project’s commercial components, including office spaces and convenience stores, during the Pahang State Development Corporation’s (PKNP) 60th anniversary celebration at the Pahang Rest House @ Jerantut.

“We’ve engaged businesses interested in operating here and will prioritise local entrepreneurs,” he said.

The project aims to stimulate West Pahang’s economy, with fast-track approvals for investors. “We welcome investors and will streamline access to facilities,” Wan Rosdy added.

At the same event, he launched the upgraded Pahang Rest House @ Jerantut, now offering tourist-friendly accommodations and an event hall. He encouraged Taman Negara visitors to utilise the facility. - Bernama