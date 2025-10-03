Jesselton Docklands to drive Sabah’s economic transformation

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor is confident the RM4.2 billion Jesselton Docklands city waterfront project will be a key driver of Sabah’s economic transformation.

He stated the development on the prime 14.16-hectare site will be a catalyst for job creation and will attract investments while boosting tourism.

The project is also expected to generate positive economic spillovers in construction, retail, food and beverages and local services.

Hajiji noted it will change the city’s waterfront into a modern, vibrant, and sustainable urban area.

He said the ground-breaking ceremony marks another important milestone in the ongoing transformation of Kota Kinabalu’s historic waterfront.

His speech was delivered by Sabah Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun at the event held at Jesselton Docklands Live Lab.

Hajiji also expressed appreciation to Suria Capital Holdings Bhd for its commitment and vision in unlocking the potential of the iconic port site.

He highlighted that since moving its container operations to Teluk Sapangar in 2007, Suria has continuously worked to maximise opportunities from this waterfront area.

The company has played an important role in reshaping the identity of the state capital.

What was once a port is now growing into a hub for trade, tourism, culture, and lifestyle.

This also includes relocating the main passenger terminal to the temporary South Jetty terminal.

That move paves the way for the construction of a sophisticated international ferry terminal.

Hajiji said the new facilities will improve comfort and security for visitors.

These upgrades will complement the International Cruise Terminal being planned under the Jesselton Docklands master plan.

He stated these developments will strengthen Kota Kinabalu’s position on the global map as a major gateway for cruises and ferries.

This initiative will also boost Sabah as a world-class tourist destination.

The Jesselton Docklands project is being developed in partnership with BEDI Development.

It will feature a dedicated international cruise terminal, hotels, residences, cultural precincts, and commercial zones.

Overall, this initiative will see the creation of a modern waterfront city featuring the Sabah International Convention Centre and Kota Kinabalu Convention Centre.

The future International Cruise Terminal will also be part of this transformative development. – Bernama